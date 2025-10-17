6th edition of GIFF kicks off at NAPA

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP):The sixth edition of the Gandhara Independent Film Festival-GIFF 25 kicked off at the Zia Mohyedfin Theater of the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Friday with a number of cinema personalities attending.

The event started with a red carpet followed by the formal opening. Festival director Kiran Murad, NAPA’s head of music and acting head of theater arts Hamza Jafri, and GIFF’s media and communications lead Afreen Zehra spoke about the festival, its history, NAPA’s role in promoting GIFF, and festival’s schedule.

The first movie shown was Nash Edgerton’s Spider followed by his two movies, Bear and Shark.

After a high-tea break two more films were screened: Monsters by Frank Tremblay and The Letter Room by Elvira Lind.

The festival will continue for two more days.