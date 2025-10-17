Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeDomestic6th edition of GIFF kicks off at NAPA
Domestic

6th edition of GIFF kicks off at NAPA

4
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP):The sixth edition of the Gandhara Independent Film Festival-GIFF 25 kicked off at the Zia Mohyedfin Theater of the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Friday with a number of cinema personalities attending.
The event started with a red carpet followed by the formal opening. Festival director Kiran Murad, NAPA’s head of music and acting head of theater arts Hamza Jafri, and GIFF’s media and communications lead Afreen Zehra spoke about the festival, its history, NAPA’s role in promoting GIFF, and festival’s schedule.
The first movie shown was Nash Edgerton’s Spider followed by his two movies, Bear and Shark.
After a high-tea break two more films were screened: Monsters by Frank Tremblay and The Letter Room by Elvira Lind.
The festival will continue for two more days.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan