61st meeting of IUB Academic Council held

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 30 (APP): The 61st meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran at Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus.

The meeting discussed the curriculum and other educational matters based on modern curriculum compatible with artificial intelligence. Director Academic Council Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal gave a briefing on the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Deans, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Controller of Examinations Talib Hussain, Principals of Colleges, and Heads of Teaching Departments.