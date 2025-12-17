61 Balochistan youth secure overseas jobs in Saudi Arabia & Qatar under CM Skills Program

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 17 (APP):In a significant milestone for youth empowerment and economic stability, 61 young professionals from Balochistan have secured overseas employment in Saudi Arabia and Qatar under the Chief Minister’s Youth Skill Development and Overseas Employment Program.

At a formal ceremony organized by the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA), the selected candidates were handed their visas and essential travel documents, marking the beginning of their professional journey abroad.

The initiative reflects Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s vision to provide dignified employment opportunities for the province’s youth while strengthening national economy through foreign remittances.

Managing Director of B-TEVTA, Hamood-ur-Rehman, who served as chief guest, addressed the departing youth:

“You are the ambassadors of Pakistan and Balochistan abroad. The Chief Minister’s Youth Skill Program is the first and most unique initiative of its kind in the country, prioritizing merit and dignified livelihoods,” he said.

The program is designed to achieve several key objectives.

Foreign remittance will uplift families and contribute to the national exchequer.

Officials assured that the overseas placement process is being fast-tracked to accommodate more skilled workers in the coming months.

Youth and their families expressed gratitude to the chief minister, noting that opportunities are being awarded strictly on merit.

The ceremony was also attended by Director B-TEVTA Ghulam Mustafa Raisani and other senior officials. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to providing vocational training that meets international labor market standards, ensuring Balochistan’s youth remain competitive abroad.