600,000 tourists visit KP on Eid

PESHAWAR, Apr 15 (APP): As many as 600,000 local tourists visited different tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during five days of Eid, said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority in an official press release issued here on Monday.

According to the report 237,000 tourists visited Galliyat, 151,900 Malam Jabba, 92,000 Kumrat Valley, and 77,000 went to Naran and Kaghan. Similarly, more than 24,000 tourists spent their Eid holidays in Chitral.

Spokesman of the Tourism Authority Muhammad Saad said that during the Eid holidays, the tourism police and helpline 1422 remained active round the clock and provided all possible facilities to the tourists.