6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
FAISALABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that more than 6000 streetlights were made functional in the city so far from February 2024.
Checking the streetlights here on Saturday, she said that streetlights were imperative to facilitate the residents as well as the road users during night hours.
Therefore, the municipal corporation took immediate steps and made 6000 streetlights functional from February up till now besides installing new LED lights on the roads where streetlights were not present.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services