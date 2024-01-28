6 stolen motorcycle recovered

RAWALPINDI, Jan 28 (APP):Police have arrested two member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Taxila police held two member gang identified as Shahid and Zakir.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that the accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished, the crackdown will be continued against organized and active gangs operating in the city.

