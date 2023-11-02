6 members of two dacoit gangs arrested

SIALKOT, Nov 02 (APP):Police have arrested six members the ring leaders of two dacoit gangs, Amir alias Amra and Farhan alias Farhana gangs.

A police spokesperson said that SHO Hajipura police station Sub-Inspector Adil Mustafa, along with a police team, traced the gangs and arrested their members including Amir (ring leader), Bilal, Abul Hameed, Mohsin, Sairas and Farhan (ring leader].

The police also recovered three motorcycles, Rs 400,000 in cash, 18 mobile-phones, 24 motorcycles and two motorcycle rickshaw.

Police said the accused had confessed to their involvement in more than 100 different cases of dacoity and robbery. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.