Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeDomestic6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi
Domestic

6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

17
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP): On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued in a timely operation.
The operation, led by Secretary Wildlife Mudassar Riaz, was carried out by the Wildlife Rangers and the Wildlife Rescue Force. Despite torrential rains and heavy water pressure, the teams demonstrated dedication and bravery, preventing potential risks to human lives.
The sensitive operation was conducted with the help of four boats and veterinary doctors. Following the rescue, the lions were shifted to a safe location where immediate medical examinations were carried out, and their health continues to be monitored.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Wildlife Rangers and Rescue Force for their courageous efforts, calling them “the pride of the nation.” She emphasized that the protection of wildlife remains a top priority of the Punjab government, adding that no living being will be left helpless or exposed to danger.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan