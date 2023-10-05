5th ‘Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally’ begins on Oct 6

Skardu, Oct 05 (APP): Commissioner Baltistan Region Najeeb Alam on Thursday announced that a three-day Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally 2023 will be started on October 6 in the Shigar district.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel, he said that this year there would be many new activities along with tourism sports with the participation of women.

The range of Rally has been enhanced to 80 kilometers while over 100 local and international racers including lady racers will participate, he added.

The commissioner said Pak Wheel will ensure the technical arrangements, whereas the departments including tourism will jointly take part to accomplish the event.

During the three-day event, the stalls of local food and handmade things will be displayed.

The Commissioner urged the local media to play a vital role in highlighting the International desert rally to introduce Baltistan (four districts).

“This will promote investment, Tourism, Expedition, Trekking sports, Hotel and Restaurant business, and transport in the region”, he added.

During the event, Local Music, Sward Dance, Polo, and Zakh (locally made raft boats) competitions will also enthrall the audience.

Deputy Commissioner Shigar Waliullah also announced free entry for the public.