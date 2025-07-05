5th July 1977: The darkest day in history of Pakistan: CM special Assistant

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Special Assistant to CM Sindh Khair Muhammad Sheikh said that the dictator who sabotaged democracy not only crushed the public mandate but also halted the country’s progress, prosperity, and constitutional continuity and today is darkest day of the history.

He was talking with APP in his office on Saturday.

Special Assistant CM Sindh said the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, raised his voice against dictatorship and awakened the masses. 5th July is the worst day of conspiracy against democracy.

Mr. Shaikh saidat The nation is still suffering the consequences of that undemocratic act.

The Leader of the People gifted us with nuclear power and a consensus constitution.

Khair Muhammad Sheikh said that the brave workers of the People’s Party courageously resisted dictatorship.

The entire nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Today, the dictators are lost in the dustbin of history, while the People’s Party lives on in the hearts of the people! the added.