59 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Karachi Company, Margalla, Shalimar, Sabzi Mandi, Ramna, Golra, Shams Colony, Khanna, and Koral police station teams arrested 13 accused involved in various criminal activities.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that ICT Police teams also recovered 5,050 grams of heroin, 1,903 grams of hashish, 350 grams of ice, five pistols with ammunition, and a dagger from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.

Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams apprehended 43 more criminals.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the federal capital.

Islamabad Police remains committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring safety and maintaining law and order remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.