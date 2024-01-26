5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

FAISALABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 5704 power pilferers during last 141 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.634.7 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 13.8 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.443.9 million was also recovered from defaulters. He said that 5360 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 4615 pilferers so far.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1405 points in first circle and imposed a fine of Rs.161.3 million on them under the head of 3633,000 detection units.

In second circle, the teams detected electricity theft at 940 points and imposed a fine of Rs.105.9 million on them under the head of 2343,000 detection units.

In Jhang circle, the teams caught 643 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.78.1 million under 1981,000 units.

Similarly, 828 cases of electricity theft were detected in Sargodha circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.88.2 million under 1791,000 detection units.

The teams caught 1454 power pilferers from Mianwali circle and imposed a fine of Rs. 148 million for 3090,000 detection units.

Meanwhile, 434 electricity thieves were caught from Toba Tek Singh circle and a fine of Rs.63.1 million for 1000,000 detection units was imposed on them, spokesman added.