55,000 FIRs registered against power pilferers, 37,756 arrested

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Punjab Police, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has intensified its province-wide crackdown on electricity theft, aiming to curb massive financial losses to the national exchequer.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 55,000 FIRs have been registered this year across Punjab for electricity theft, leading to the arrest of 37,756 suspects. Furthermore, challans for 34,641 cases have been completed and submitted to relevant courts for legal proceedings.

In addition, over 2,000 offenders involved in large-scale power theft and damage to national resources have been fined and sentenced under relevant laws.

In the provincial capital Lahore, the campaign remains in full swing. Police have registered over 14,000 FIRs related to electricity theft and arrested 17,923 accused individuals, making it one of the most targeted areas in the ongoing drive.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that this crackdown must continue with full force and a zero-tolerance approach. He instructed all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to take priority-based action against those involved in this illegal activity and ensure no leniency for repeat offenders.