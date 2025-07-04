55 PAS trainee officers visit PSCA on study tour

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):A delegation of 55 trainee officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), accompanied by two faculty members on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), for a comprehensive study tour.

According to PSCA spokesperson, Managing Director(MD) PSCA,Muhammad Ahsan Younis briefed the officers during the visit. The delegation then reviewed the city-wide surveillance system through the Operations Control Room cameras and was introduced to the Intelligent Traffic Management System and the electronic challan system.

During the visit,the delegation also inspected the Virtual Women Police Station,Child Safety Center and Blood Bank services managed by PSCA.

The visiting officers praised the Safe City system,saying Punjab’s cities were now more secure and peaceful.

They noted that the integration of modern infrastructure and artificial intelligence has brought the PSCA’s operations in line with global standards.