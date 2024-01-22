5420 ltr illegal Diesel seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 22 (APP):The district police have recovered 5420 litres of Diesle during the ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He said that a crackdown was launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During different operations conducted in this regard, the police recovered 5420 liters of illegal Diesel while cases were also registered against two persons involved in the business of illegal fuel.

Besides, the police also recovered one Iron tank and 14 plastic canes.

The DPO said that indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel across the district.