53rd CTP probationary officers visit ACU to explore fee-free education model

LAHORE, Dec 01 (APP): Probationary officers of the 53rd Common Training Program (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy (CSA) on Monday visited Akhuwat College University (ACU), Kasur Campus for an academic and exposure tour.

According to CSA officials, the delegation, accompanied by faculty members Nazia Jabeen, Syed Babar Ali Shah and Zofishan Mansoor, was warmly received by Head of Akhuwat College Kasur Naufil Naseer and Director Administration Muhammad Arif.

During the visit, university students briefed the officers on the founding philosophy, mission and ACU operational model, highlighting donor contributions, the establishment of academic blocks and the institution’s unique fee-free education system.

The delegation was informed that ACU is Pakistan’s first fee-free residential, university-level institution operating under the Akhuwat Foundation, a nonprofit known for interest-free microfinance and poverty alleviation initiatives. The college provides quality higher education to talented students from low-income backgrounds by covering academic and residential expenses through philanthropic support. Students, in line with the philosophy of Mawakhat (brotherhood), may voluntarily contribute according to their capacity.

The officials further briefed the delegation that Akhuwat College Kasur offers intermediate programmes and BS degrees in Information Technology and Economics, in affiliation with the University of the Punjab and Fatima Jinnah Women University.

Director Administration Muhammad Arif, along with faculty members, arranged a guided tour for the delegation, showcasing various sections of the campus, including academic buildings, libraries, halls, hostels, and ongoing development projects. The delegation interacted with students during classroom sessions and responded to academic and career-related queries. Fruit was also distributed among students as a goodwill gesture.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarise probationary officers with organisations working for marginalised segments of society, enabling them to directly observe the challenges faced by underprivileged communities and interact with them for a better understanding of their needs.

At the conclusion of the visit, CSA faculty member Nazia Jabeen presented a commemorative shield to Naufil Naseer.