5,000 tons of Eid waste disposed in Multan Cleanup Drive

MULTAN, Jun 08 (APP): A massive post-Eid cleanup operation is underway in Multan, where over 5,000 tons of animal waste have already been safely disposed of.

According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, more than 4,000 sanitation workers and over 1,000 operational vehicles were engaged in the effort. Heavy machinery was being used to transport waste from across the city to designated landfill sites without delay.

Key roads, markets, and residential areas were also being washed with rose water to eliminate odor and ensure hygiene. The Deputy Commissioner was personally monitoring the operation from the central control room and has visited various city areas for on-ground inspection and briefings.

He assured that the cleanliness operation will continue until every corner of the city was cleared. Citizens can report any cleanliness complaints by calling 1139 for immediate response.