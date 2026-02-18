50 Profiteers held, Cases registered against six

MULTAN, Feb 18 (APP):The divisional administration has finalized a comprehensive plan for “Ramzan 2026”, with strong emphasis on price control, public relief and monitoring measures. Officials said that 50 people were arrested and six cases were registered during the ongoing price control campaign to ensure market stability during the holy month.

Similarly, said baseline prices of essential commodities have been fixed with the objective of maintaining price stability throughout Ramzan. He added that strict enforcement actions are continuing to curb overpricing and profiteering.

According to official figures, a total of 31 Ramzan Dastarkhwans will be established across the division to facilitate citizens. These include eight in Multan, ten in Khanewal, six in Vehari and seven in Lodhran.

The administration has set a target of 396,686 Ramzan Cards for deserving families. So far, 180,048 cards have been received, while 40,268 cards have already been distributed among eligible beneficiaries.

To provide affordable goods, five special facilitation bazaars have been established with a combined 259 stalls. Two bazaars are operating in Vehari, while one each has been set up in Multan, Khanewal and Lodhran.

Officials further stated that 224 flour sale points have been activated across the division, including 102 in Multan, 46 in Khanewal, 55 in Vehari and 22 in Lodhran.

The commissioner said control rooms, complaint cells and daily price monitoring mechanisms have been implemented to ensure transparency and timely response to public grievances.

Special cleanliness drives have also been launched in Mosques, markets and public pathways, while the administration plans to keep citizens informed through social media updates and regular media briefings.

The divisional administration expressed hope that these coordinated measures will ensure relief, smooth supply of essential items and better public services during Ramzan.