50 pc fare discount announced for special persons in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 13 (APP):The district administration has announced a major relief initiative for special persons by introducing “Transport Special Cards,” entitling cardholders to a 50 percent discount on fares across all types of public transport in the district.

The announcement was made by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Dera Ismail Khan, Shaukat Iqbal, during an open court organized for persons with disabilities. Following the decision, the Secretary RTA ensured the installation of awareness panaflex banners at all bus terminals in Dera Ismail Khan and held meetings with terminal owners, directing them to strictly implement the discounted fare policy.

It was further stated that Transport Special Cards have been issued for all eligible special persons. These cards will be delivered free of cost to beneficiaries at their homes through the Sahara Centre Dera Ismail Khan.

The initiative was aimed to provide ease of travel, promote social inclusion, and improve accessibility for special persons across the district.