5 students die in road accident, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):A speedy trailer truck on Thursday hit two motorcycles and killed five student riding the two wheelers  on MM Road, Tehsil, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in District, Kot Addu.
The Rescue 1122 sources said that the bodies had been identified as Abdullah 19 years, Abdur Rehman 6 years, Muhammad Adil 15 years, Basit 17 years and Dua Fatima 9 years old.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for legal formalities .
Basit and Dua Fatima were sibling, they added.
