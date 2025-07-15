5 drug suppliers netted with over 9 kg charas

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 15 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police continued an effective crackdown against drug suppliers netting five accused with more than nine kilograms of charas from different areas on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police nabbed two suspects recovering 3.57 kg of the contraband item from them.

Similarly, the R A Bazaar Police also captured an accused with 2.4 kg charas.

Likewise, the Mandra and Chaklala Police also arrested one accused each on the recovery of 1.632 kg and 1.6 kg charas respectively from their possession.

Appreciating the police for continuing anti-drugs operation without any letup, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said all steps were being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the Rawalpindi district as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.