5 crew members martyred in helicopter crash; flood victims to be compensated: CM KP

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by cloudbursts, torrential rains, and flash floods in Bajaur, Buner, Mansehra, Dir, Battagram, and other districts of the province.

In a condolence message issued here, the Chief Minister offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved ones.

He assured that the provincial government stood shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this difficult time and would provide them with full support.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Upon receiving reports of the incidents, the Chief Minister immediately contacted the relevant administration, directing them to provide swift relief to victims and ensure the safe rescue of those stranded in floodwater.

He instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally oversee rescue operations in the field and submit situation reports to him. Two provincial government helicopters were dispatched to deliver relief goods and carry out rescue operations in Bajaur and Buner.

Given the current weather situation, the Chief Minister placed all district administrations and rescue agencies on high alert, stressing the need for timely response, preventive measures, and minimizing loss of life and property.

Meanwhile, in a video statement on the ongoing emergency, Gandapur said severe flash floods triggered by cloudbursts and heavy rains had caused extensive human and material losses, particularly in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

He revealed that while two provincial government helicopters were engaged in rescue operations, one tragically crashed due to bad weather, resulting in the martyrdom of five crew members.

He said district administrations and all relevant provincial departments were actively engaged in rescue and relief work, with the situation being closely monitored from a control room set up at the CM House. Heavy machinery had been deployed to reopen blocked roads, while steps were also underway to compensate for property losses.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the provincial government stood firmly with the people in this time of crisis and pledged to fully compensate for damages caused by the natural disaster.

He urged citizens to adopt safety measures and fully cooperate with local administrations. “Our elected representatives are on the ground in the affected areas, coordinating with local authorities. God willing, together we will overcome this situation soon,” he said.