Friday, October 17, 2025
Domestic

5.6 Magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR, Oct 17 (APP):Tremors from a 5.6 magnitude earthquake were felt in Prshawar, Swat and surrounding areas on Friday evening, causing panic among residents.
According to the Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and nearby regions.
The quake occurred at 5:15 p.m. with its epicenter in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 120 kilometers.
Panic spread among citizens as people recited prayers and rushed out of their homes and offices. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received so far.
