5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP: Met Ofice

PESHAWAR, Feb 20 (APP): An earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.6 magnitude were felt in the country’s north and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the quake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The seismological data indicated that the quake struck at a depth of 73 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Swabi and Mardan, as well as in parts of Punjab, including Chakwal, Kallar Syedan and Talagang.

Following the tremors, the K-P Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directed all district administrations to submit reports regarding any potential damages.

The PDMA spokesman said that no reports of casualties or property damage had been received so far, adding that authorities continued to monitor the situation.