4th Int’l Medical Conference highlights healthcare reforms

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):The 4th International Medical Conference was successfully held through a collaboration between Rashid Latif Khan University and the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI), bringing together leading medical professionals, educationists, policymakers, and healthcare leaders from across the country.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman attended the conference, which took place at the auditorium of Rashid Latif Khan University. The event centered on the theme “Healthcare in Action: Governance, Leadership & Reforms.”

Chairman RLK Group, Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif Khan, addressed the gathering as Chief Guest and stressed that aligning medical education and Pakistan’s healthcare system with modern demands requires strong strategy and effective leadership. He emphasized that sustainable reforms can only be achieved through close collaboration between educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

CEO RLK Group and President PAMI Punjab, Ms. Sabahat Khan, highlighted the vital role of private medical and dental institutions, describing them as the backbone of the health and education sectors. She reaffirmed that PAMI would take practical steps to strengthen collaboration among institutions, improve standards, and promote modern research.

The conference featured participation from prominent figures including Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Prof. Dr. Khaled Masood Gondal, Prof. Mahmood Ayyaz, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Prof. Zohra Khanum, and Dr. Naureen Omer. Speakers shared their perspectives on restructuring medical education, improving healthcare governance, and implementing reforms.

Special lectures were delivered by Prof. Dr. Mahwish Arooj and Ms. Sabahat Khan. A panel discussion, moderated by Prof. Dr. Saima Chaudhary, included Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Maj. Gen. (R) Prof. Dr. Naeem Naqi, Dr. Syed Razi Muhammad, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Mian, Dr. Muhammad Riaz Janjua, and Mr. Ghulam Noorani, who discussed key challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The conference concluded with a closing ceremony where souvenirs and commemorative shields were presented to distinguished guests.