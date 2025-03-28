4th Int’l conference on computing related technologies on May 21 at SMIU

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 28 (APP):Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has decided to organise 2-Day 4th International Conference on Computing Related Technologies (ICCRT-2025) on the theme of “Sustainable Computing and AI: Shaping Future of Industry and Society” on May 21-22, 2025 at Sindh Madressatul Islam University.

The national and international experts of information technology are being invited to attend the conference.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that it will be a most important conference that would bring together researchers, academicians and industry experts. It will focus on I.T related subjects especially artificial intelligence and its impacts on social life, education, research and development.

The Vice Chancellor said SMIU has always tried to educate its students and contribute in the academic development of the country through multiple activities including workshops, national and international conferences and seminars. The said international conference is also a part of such efforts.

The Vice Chancellor nominated Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of I.T at SMIU as convener and Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Chairperson of Department of Artificial Intelligence and Mathematical Sciences as secretary of the conference.

The Vice Chancellor has also formed an eleven-member technical and coordination committee which will be comprised of Dr. Sarmad Ahmed Shaikh (Convener of the committee), Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Ali, Dr. Imran Khan, Mr. Basit Hassan (Member/Secretary of the committee), Syed Azeem Inam, Ameen Khowaja, Hassan Hashim, Anwar Ali Abro and Asif Ghaffar.