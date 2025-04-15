492 recruited in Special Protection Force to secure Tall-Parachinar Road

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 15 (APP):To secure the Tall-Parachinar Road, 492 personnel have been recruited into the Special Protection Force.

According to official sources on Tuesday, initially, only residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were eligible to apply. However, during the earlier recruitment phase, 158 positions including 128 for head constables and 30 for constables remained vacant .

Now, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has granted permission to the police department to recruit those 158 personnel, and this time the recruitment will be carried out from across the country.

It said that 492 personnel have been recruited into the Special Protection Force, including 3 SPs, 27 Sub-Inspectors, and 374 Constables. The force also includes ex-servicemen.

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, had assured that all possible measures were being taken to ensure lasting peace in Kurram.

He also mentioned that the Special Protection Force has been equipped with modern weapons to secure the Tall-Parachinar Road.