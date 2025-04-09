49 arrested, 100 shops sealed on profiteering

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):The Lahore city district administration registered 61 cases against profiteers, issued final warnings and made 49 arrests during last 24 hours.

In response to gouging, over Rs. 350,000 in fines were imposed and more than 100 shops sealed for violating the regulations. Administrative officers have been instructed to continuously monitor the market to ensure food items are provided according to the official price list.

The district administration has been closely monitoring broiler chicken prices as part of a coordinated strategy to reduce costs. DC Lahore Musa Raza said that the administration was continuously working towards providing maximum relief to citizens.