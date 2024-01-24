4812 polling stations in KP declared as sensitive

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP):Preparations for the upcoming general election 2024 have been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where according to a report of the provincial Election Commission on Wednesday, 4812 polling stations were declared as sensitive.

According to the report the process related to the numbering of registered voters and establishment of polling stations has also been completed. The number of registered voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were totaled 21928120 of which 54% were male while 45% were female voters.

The document released by the Election Commission said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35 DROs, 160 Ros and 320 AROs would be deputed to conduct the polling process.

Furthermore, it was informed that in the province, 15737 polling stations and 47526 polling booths will be established where 182755 staff members would be deployed to facilitate the voters

The report said, among 15737 polling stations, 4812 were declared as highly sensitive, 6581 as sensitive and 4344 as normal.

For the election duty, 16524 presiding officers and 99805 assistant presiding officers will also be present at their duty places.