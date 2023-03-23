46000 Zakat beneficiaries to get Zakat Cards by 10th of Ramazan: CM’s aide

KARACHI, Mar 23 (APP): Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Zakat Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that Zakat Cards would be distributed across the province by Sindh Bank to 46000 Zakat beneficiaries by 10th of Ramazan.

In order to maintain transparency in this regard, the process of verification of Zakat beneficiaries through biometric system has been completed, he said.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his Sindh Secretariat office, said a statement on Thursday.

Chairman Zakat Council Niaz Ali Jaisar, Secretary Religious Affairs and Zakat and Usher Manwar Ali Mahesar, Member Sindh Zakat Council Ashfaq Ali Asran, Sindh Bank Asad Ali Shah, Imran Samad also participated in the meeting.

Fayaz Ali Butt further said that in the first phase, 46,000 zakat deserving people will be given zakat cards through Sindh Bank. These Zakat Cards will be distributed across the province by 10 Ramazan.

He said that the Zakat Card distribution ceremony will be held at the Chief Minister Sindh House.

In the opening ceremony, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will give Zakat cards to the zakat beneficiaries.

Fayyaz Ali Butt said that the distribution of zakat has been made transparent through biometric verification so that only deserving people can receive zakat.