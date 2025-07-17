44 dilapidated buildings sealed in city following Lyari incident

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 16 (APP):Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a high level meeting to review ongoing evacuation and demolition operations targeting dilapidated structures across the city.

During the meeting, officials reported that a total of 44 dangerous buildings had been evacuated and sealed in District South and District East as a precautionary measure.

DC South, Javed Nabi Khoso, stated that 41 buildings, including 10 historical structures, were vacated in District South alone. In District East, 3 buildings were evacuated, according to Deputy Commissioner Abrar Jafar.

The meeting resolved that no demolition of severely dilapidated buildings would proceed without the approval of either the Commissioner Karachi or the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). In the case of heritage buildings, demolition would only take place following consultation with the Advisory and Technical Committee.

To expedite the process, Commissioner Naqvi appointed four officers to conduct detailed surveys of at-risk structures. Deputy Commissioner South was assigned additional responsibilities to oversee and coordinate these efforts.

The meeting was attended by DG SBCA Shahmeer Bhutto, Deputy Commissioners of South, East, Central, and West districts, senior SBCA officials, and representatives from other relevant organizations.