19.9 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic43 search-and-sweep operations conducted
Domestic

43 search-and-sweep operations conducted

3
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, intelligence-based Search and Sweep Operations are underway across the province by Punjab Police. According to the details, 43 Search and Sweep Operations were conducted in the last 24 hours, 467 people were identified and interrogated.
 As many as 343 combing operations, 8606 suspects were checked, 55 suspects were taken into custody. During the search operations, checking, 309 declared persons, 141 court fugitives, 62 habitual criminals involved in heinous crimes were arrested. Illegal weapons and bullets were recovered from the possession of criminals and suspects, while during various operations against criminals, 03 robbers were brought to justice, 01 was arrested in an injured condition.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan