4000KG medicines’ consignment dispatched to Parachinar

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP):Huge consignment of medicines of 4000 kilogram was dispatched to Parachinar of Kurram tribal district to provide relief to patients during Eidul Fitr days.
The spokesman of KP health department told APP on Friday that about 4000 kilogram medicines including life saving drugs were delivered through two air flights and handed over to the District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar and other relevant authorities.
 Similarly, serious patients were also shifted to Peshawar from Parachinar through air ambulance service.
Over 200 passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar were also shifted through air service by the provincial government enabling them to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families.
He said doctors and paramedical staff were directed to ensure duties during Eid days and strict disciplinary action would be taken against willfully absent employees.
