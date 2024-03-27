4000 kites seized, six sellers held

MULTAN, Mar 27 (APP):New Multan police station arrested six kite sellers and recovered more than 4000 kites from their possession.

Abdul Shakoor, Anil, Rana Nazik, Sabir, Ashraf, and Abdul Qayyum were arrested late night yesterday during the ongoing crackdown, the police said. Separate cases were registered against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, SP City Division, Hassan Raza Khaki said the station house officer (SHO) concerned would be held accountable if the kite-related accident happened in the area under his jurisdiction.

He requested the motorcyclists, especially the youth, to use safety rods and protection shields while riding motorcycles. The police also started a social media campaign and installed billboards and hoardings, asking the bikers to take safety precautions.

The traffic police distributed pamphlets among motorcyclists to spread awareness about the hazard of kite flying through metallic string.