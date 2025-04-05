4 tourists die in Shangla road mishap: Police

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 05 (APP):At least four tourists died and one injured when a Swat-bound car plunged into a ravine in the Matta Aghwan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district on Saturday.

Police and Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif told APP that the tourists were travelling to Swat from Shangla through the Bisham-Swat road and met with the accident in the Matta Aghwan area.

They said that four tourists died on the spot and one person was injured in the accident.

Police and Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies. The injured was shifted to the Alpuri district headquarters hospital Shangla.

The deceased were identified as Hassan Khan, Jawad Khan, Mohammad Umair and Hamad Khan and injured Dilawar Khan. Overspoeding was stated to be caused of the accident.