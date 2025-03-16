21.6 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic4 killed, several injured as coaster overturns in Rawalakot
Domestic

4 killed, several injured as coaster overturns in Rawalakot

16
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):At least four people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured in Rawalkot on Sunday morning when a coaster travelling from Kahuta, Haveli district to Rawalpindi overturned and plunged into a deep ditch.
    Rescue sources confirmed that four people died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
  The coaster was reportedly carrying passengers from Kahuta, Haveli district to Rawalpindi when the accident occurred, rescue official added.
      The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but officials suspect speeding or reckless driving may have contributed to the tragedy.
RELATED ARTICLES
Domestic

Blast targets bus on N-40 highway in Noshki

Domestic

Cop suspended

Domestic

Four motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan