RAWALPINDI, Jul 16 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday nabbed four drug suppliers from different areas with over 4.5

kilograms of charas.

According to Police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police detained an accused on the recovery of 2.25 kg of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Rawat Police also arrested an accused with 1.6 kg charas.

Likewise, the Sadiqabad Police held two suspects recovering 730 grams of charas from their possession