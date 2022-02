PESHAWAR, Feb 14 (APP): At least four persons were killed and 19 injured seriously when a bus overturned near Parwara in Drazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the bus was carrying preachers from Sibbi.

The rescue teams rushed to site of accident, and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital D I Khan.