39 kite flyers, sellers held in ICT Police crackdown

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police launched a large-scale crackdown against kite flyers and kite sellers across the federal capital, arresting 39 individuals during the past 24 hours.

An official told APP on Monday that police teams conducted raids in various areas and apprehended 39 kite flyers and kite sellers. A large number of kites and kite strings were also recovered from their possession.

He said cases have been registered against the arrested accused at the relevant police stations, while further investigation is underway.

SSP Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza said that kite flying is a dangerous and unlawful activity which poses serious risks to human life. He emphasized that the loss of innocent lives due to this hazardous practice will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He urged parents to educate their children about the dangers and legal consequences of kite flying and advised citizens to fulfill their social and legal responsibilities by discouraging the activity.

He further stated that awareness announcements regarding the harmful effects of kite selling and kite flying were also made in mosques across the district.

The SSP Operations reiterated that ICT Police will continue strict legal action against kite flyers and kite sellers, adding that metallic strings remain a serious threat to public safety.