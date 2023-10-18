38 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, Oct 18 (APP): District Health Authority(DHA) had lodged 38 FIRs and sealed two premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 13 and imposed a fine of Rs 134,800 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 114 patients were admitted to different health facilities in the district of which 90 were confirmed cases while 1,936 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of 28 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district’s total tally had reached 2,047 confirmed cases.

Among the new cases, he informed that 13 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, 11 from the Municipal Corporation, and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural area.