37 power pilferers arrested, 238 FIRs registered in LESCO region

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):On the 20th day of an anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has got arrested 37electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 490 connections in all its work circles, the company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Tuesday.

He added that FIR applications against all the electricity thieves had been submitted in the

respective police stations, out of which, 238 FIRs had been registered while 37 accused

had been arrested.

Among detected connections, 02 was agricultural, 28 were commercial and 460 domestic

categories and supply to all of them had been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the

electricity pilferers had also been charged a total of 873,697 detection units worth Rs 41.049 million.

Sharing further details, the spokesman said that Rs 01 million were charged as a detection

bill to a domestic connection in Sheikhupura Bazaar; detection bill amounting to Rs 500,000

to another domestic customer pilfering electricity in Ichhra area Ferozpur Road; Rs 350,000

detection bill to a domestic customer in Ladhake village; and Rs 300,000 detection bill to

a customer on Ravi Road.

The spokesman mentioned that during 20 days of anti-power theft operations, the LESCO has got registered 6,840 FIRs against power pilferers, while 595 accused had been arrested.

He added that all the electricity pilferers had so far been charged an accumulative bill of

Rs 825.272 million against 18,516,296 detection units.

It should be noted that operations against electricity thieves were being conducted as per

the instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the LESCO Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations.

Engineer Shahid Haider vowed that indiscriminate operations would continue till the complete

end of electricity theft. During the operation, the electricity thieves as well as the LESCO

officers and employees who patronize them were also being brought to justice.