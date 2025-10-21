36,000 Kg of fungus-infested peanuts, 4,000 Kg of substandard snacks seized

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 36,000 kilograms of fungus-infested peanuts and 4,000 kilograms of substandard snack items during a major raid on a snack manufacturing unit located at Link Road, Gatiala village.

Director General Food Authority Asim Javed personally led the operation, revealing that the factory was using expired and fungus-infected peanuts—being dried on tarpaulin sheets spread on the ground—to produce low-quality snacks (namakpara/namkeen).

“The stored peanuts were unfit for human consumption, and no record of purchase or sale was available,” said DG Asim Javed. He further noted that the factory had poor hygiene conditions, with rusted utensils, pest infestation, open drains, and a foul environment.

Additionally, the finished products lacked proper labeling, and the mandatory employee medical and operational records were missing. The substandard snacks were being packed attractively for sale in Lahore’s wholesale markets, according to the DG.

An FIR has been registered against the owner and manager for fraudulent activities, and one suspect has been arrested on the spot.