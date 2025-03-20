35 suspects held in Islamabad grand search operation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Shams Colony police station,on Thursday, resulting in the detention of 35 suspects and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

A public relations officer told APP that the operation was carried out under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to curb crime and apprehend criminal elements.

He said police teams checked 131 individuals, 91 houses, shops, inns, hotels, motels, 30 motorcycles, and vehicles during the operation. He said 35 suspects were taken into custody and transferred to the police station, while weapons, including two pistols of different calibers, a rifle, and ammunition, were also recovered.

He said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around criminal elements and enhance security across the city. He said search operations were being conducted in various areas of the district, with Islamabad Police actively cracking down on criminals, land grabbers, and drug dealers without discrimination./APP-rzr-mkz