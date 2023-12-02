35 more halls sealed in one month

FAISALABAD, Dec 02 (APP):The administration sealed 35 marriage halls over violation of one-dish and marriage act during the last one month.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Saturday that the admin officers initiated a vigorous campaign over violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad.

The drive was launched on November 4 and it was still under way. The teams also imposed Rs.16.3 million fine on owners and managers of marriage halls besides arresting 17 caterers and getting 34 cases registered against them, he added.