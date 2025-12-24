35 beggars detained as distt admin launches citywide drive

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The district administration detained 35 professional beggars during a targeted operation carried out in key areas of the federal capital.

The action was led by the Assistant Commissioner (City) and covered Blue Area, Sector F-6, Sector F-7, and Aabpara, according to the spokesman of ICT administration here.

He said the drive is part of an ongoing effort to curb organized begging and improve public order in busy commercial and residential zones.

Officials stated that teams conducted checks at traffic signals, markets, and public spaces where complaints had been received from residents and traders.

During the operation, individuals identified as professional beggars were taken into custody and shifted to police lock-ups for further legal action. The administration said the move aims to discourage organized begging networks that operate across the city.

The Assistant Commissioner (City) said the operation was carried out after repeated reports from citizens about the presence of groups engaged in begging at major crossings and shopping areas.

The district administration noted that similar actions will continue in other sectors of Islamabad. Officials said the campaign is not limited to one-day activity and will be expanded based on field assessments and public feedback. They added that coordination with police and social welfare departments is being strengthened to ensure follow-up measures.

The administration urged citizens to support the anti-begging campaign by avoiding giving money at traffic signals and public places. Officials said public cooperation is essential to reduce the demand that sustains such practices. Citizens were asked to report locations where professional beggars are active so teams can respond in a timely manner.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining order in the capital. Officials said enforcement actions, awareness efforts, and coordination with welfare institutions will continue as part of a broader plan to address the issue across Islamabad.