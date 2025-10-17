34 new dengue cases reported in ICT; over 40,000 sites inspected, 2,683 fogged

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):In the ongoing anti-dengue campaign across Islamabad, the district administration inspected more than 40,000 sites, carried out fogging at 2,683 locations, and conducted spraying in 1,210 houses, while 34 new cases were reported during the past 24 hours.

The Islamabad district administration has intensified its anti-dengue drive as part of its daily monitoring and control activities. According to the latest report, inspection teams visited 40,088 sites across the capital under the ongoing campaign.

The teams conducted spray operations in 1,210 houses and fogging at 2,683 locations to control the mosquito population. Surveillance teams identified 566 sites with dengue larvae, while eight locations tested negative during the inspection.

In the last 24 hours, 34 new dengue cases have been confirmed in the federal capital. Of these, 20 cases were reported from rural areas, and 14 from urban localities. Currently, 66 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the city.

The district administration has directed all field teams to increase daily surveillance in high-risk areas to prevent the further spread of dengue. Authorities said that both fogging and public awareness activities are being intensified across residential and commercial zones.

Officials added that strict action will be taken against individuals or premises found violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dengue prevention. Sites failing to comply with cleanliness and water storage guidelines will be sealed, and legal proceedings may follow.

The administration reaffirmed that all anti-dengue measures will continue until the complete elimination of the virus from the city. Regular monitoring, source reduction activities, and public awareness drives remain key components of the ongoing campaign.

District authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with field teams, ensure cleanliness in and around their homes, and avoid water stagnation in containers and open areas. The administration also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspected dengue breeding sites to the helpline or local health offices for prompt action.

With the increasing number of dengue cases, the administration plans to expand fogging coverage and larval surveillance in both rural and urban zones. Hospitals have been placed on high alert to accommodate the influx of patients and maintain effective reporting and treatment protocols.

The district administration reiterated that collective efforts of citizens and government teams are crucial in controlling the spread of dengue and safeguarding public health in Islamabad.