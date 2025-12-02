3,394 encroachments removed, 7,148 illegal ads removed in 72 hours

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):The District Administration Lahore removed 3,394 encroachments and took down 7,148 illegal advertising materials during the last 72 hours under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab campaign.

According to spokesperson, the large-scale anti-encroachment drive, launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, continues across the city to curb encroachments and eliminate visual pollution.

Administration teams, operating under the direct supervision of Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Kashif Jalil, conducted operations in multiple areas, seizing goods placed illegally on footpaths and clearing public pathways. The spokesperson said the ongoing removal of obstacles has improved pedestrian movement and eased traffic flow in commercial markets.

The DC has directed that the campaign will proceed without interruption until Lahore is fully cleared of encroachments. He also prioritised the cleaning and restoration of historical sites and their surroundings, warning that officers will be held responsible if footpaths are re-encroached. Action will also be taken under the law against those who resist the operation.

The district administration has asked citizens to report complaints to the Control Room at 0307-0002345 or through official social media platforms. Authorities are simultaneously working to relocate street vendors to designated areas so their livelihoods remain unaffected while the city’s orderliness is maintained.