33 new rescue stations near completion: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP): Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday said that the Punjab government is committed to further expanding and improving emergency services across the province.

He chaired a review meeting at the Rescue Headquarters to assess progress on the Chief Minister’s initiatives. Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the meeting on the development of a new airstrip for the air ambulance service in Bhakkar, expansion of rescue services in various towns, the launch of a mortuary service, and the procurement of modern flood-response equipment. He informed participants that arrangements for the mortuary service have been completed, construction of the air ambulance airstrip in Bhakkar is underway, and work is in progress on 33 new rescue stations.

The minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is striving to provide the best emergency facilities to the public. He added that work on the Bhakkar airstrip is progressing at a fast pace to facilitate air ambulance operations.

Highlighting the performance of Rescue 1122, he said that during the holy month of Ramadan, rescuers continue to serve the public round the clock. The Fire Rescue Service has responded to more than 280,000 fire emergencies so far, preventing potential losses exceeding Rs768 billion. He further stated that the 33 under-construction rescue stations will be completed soon, while a dead body transfer service will be made available in every tehsil of Punjab.

Dr Rizwan Naseer added that modern communication equipment, landing craft, jet boats and boat carriers for Rescue 1122 have been advertised for procurement.