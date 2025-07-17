33 killed, 176 injured in Punjab due to heavy rainstorms in 24 hours

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):At least 33 people lost their lives and 176 others sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents across Punjab during the past 24 hours, as heavy downpours and windstorms lashed several parts of the province.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said on Wednesday that the worst-hit cities include Lahore with 13 fatalities, Faisalabad eight, Pakpattan four, Sheikhupura and Okara three each and one each in Nankana Sahib and Sahiwal.

In Lahore, roof collapses in multiple neighborhoods, including Muridwal village, Mission Colony, and Mominpura, claimed several lives including children and elderly residents. Similar incidents of collapsed roofs and walls were reported across Faisalabad’s residential areas leading to multiple casualties.

Sheikhupura saw fatalities in Usman Nagar and nearby villages, while Pakpattan reported deaths and injuries from collapsed roofs and walls in Chak Gobindpur and other localities. Okara, Nankana Sahib, and Sahiwal districts also witnessed deaths and injuries linked to the severe weather.

Rescue teams continued operations amid ongoing unstable conditions, urging the public to take precautionary measures.