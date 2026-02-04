31pc fewer crimes, 40 gangs busted as ICT Police tighten grip in January

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police recorded a significant improvement in law and order during January 2026, with overall crime declining by 31 percent and heinous crimes dropping by 50 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting the impact of sustained crackdowns against criminal elements in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that during the month, ICT Police arrested 2,161 accused persons involved in various criminal activities and recovered over Rs17.8 million worth of stolen property.

As part of focused operations against organized crime, police busted 40 gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, car and motorcycle theft, arresting 99 gang members. The arrested suspects led police to the recovery of 31 cars, 47 motorcycles, and looted cash and valuables worth millions of rupees.

The spokesperson said Islamabad Police also intensified action against proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals, resulting in the arrest of 483 absconders and repeat offenders during the month.

In a major drive against land-grabbing, police arrested seven accused and registered 10 cases against members of the qabza mafia, ensuring protection of public and private property.

Under the “Weapon-Free Islamabad” campaign, indiscriminate action was taken against illegal arms possession and display. Police arrested 205 accused and recovered 28 rifles, nine guns, 155 pistols, 18 daggers and 1,376 rounds of ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, under the anti-narcotics campaign “Nasha Ab Nahi,” Islamabad Police registered 151 cases and arrested 153 drug peddlers, recovering 29 kilograms of hashish, over 18 kilograms of heroin, more than 14 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) and 719 bottles of liquor.

To ensure public facilitation and quick redressal of grievances, police officers organized over 70 open courts across the city during January, while 538 professional beggars were arrested as part of efforts to curb organized begging.

For crime prevention and area domination, police conducted more than 137 search and combing operations across different sectors and rural areas of Islamabad.

Commenting on the performance, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DIG Islamabad, said that protection of citizens’ lives and property remained the top priority of Islamabad Police. He added that 2026 has been declared the “Year of Public Service Delivery,” with strict instructions to ensure timely, transparent and discrimination-free justice for every citizen.

He further said all Islamabad Police offices remain operational 24/7 to facilitate the public, adding that the force is fully committed to further raising standards of service, protection and justice in the federal capital.